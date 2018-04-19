By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel – Independence Day," President Aliyev said in his letter.

"I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel will further serve the best interests of our nations,"he noted.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my wishes of your good health and success in your activities, and of peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Israel," the president added.

---

