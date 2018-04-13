Trend:

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

"The Azerbaijanis once again supported your policy aimed at the country’s development,” Minnikhanov told Ilham Aliyev. “May this victory be an impetus for the implementation of new ideas, projects, strategic initiatives aimed at Azerbaijan’s further effective social and economic development.”

“I wish you robust health and new achievements,” he said. “I pin hopes on joint activity to strengthen mutual understanding for the sake of interests of our fraternal peoples.”