By Trend

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the re-election as the President of Azerbaijan and wish you success in your work," President Vucic said in his congratulatory message.

"The high confidence of the Azerbaijani citizens in you proves that they deeply believe in the strength of your ideas and your thoughts on the further progress of Azerbaijan. I am sure that the people's confidence will strengthen your iron will in order to lead them along the successful path," the Serbian president said.

President Vucic further voiced gladness that he will soon visit Azerbaijan again.

“We will continue the informative discussions that were held during my previous visit and other events,” the president of Serbia said. “We wish to continue joint efforts for further development of traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between Serbia and Azerbaijan. Taking this opportunity, I once again express my deep respect to you.”

---

