By Trend

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Togo on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, says a message of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Togo’s foreign minister expressed his satisfaction for being in Azerbaijan and especially noted the high level organization of NAM Ministerial Conference in Baku.

The ministers exchanged views on the development of relations between the two countries.

In this regard, the ways to enhance economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Togo were discussed.

The sides expressed confidence that the holding of business forums will contribute to the growth of trade turnover.

Minister Mammadyarov mentioned that Azerbaijan has allocated a special education scholarship for students from the NAM countries and especially noted that students of Togo can also benefit from it.

Mammadyarov informed his colleague that Azerbaijan applied to hold EXPO-2025 in Baku.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the cooperation with the African Union. Furthermore, other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz