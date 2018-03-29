By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on March 29, according to the official website of the Turkish president.

The meeting took place in the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

In Ankara, the Azerbaijani minister also met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Nurettin Canikli on March 29.

The ministers first held a one-on-one meeting, which continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. The sides emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is carried out both bilaterally and within the framework of NATO programs.

The sides also stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership built on friendly and fraternal relations is constantly developing.

During the meeting, the issues of regional security, the main directions of military relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical spheres, joint military exercises, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Hasanov met with Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar on March 28. During the meeting, the parties discussed the two countries’ military cooperation, as well as the political and military situation in the region.

Minister Hasanov arrived in Ankara March 28 at an invitation of Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli. The Azerbaijani official will take part in a trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Giresun city on March 31.

