The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, going out from the regional format, is entering the global level, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Baku on March 12.

The head of state expressed confidence that Kvirikashvili's visit will play an important role in the development of the Azerbaijani-Georgian relations of friendship and brotherhood.

"We are successfully cooperating in many sectors. I am glad that the trade turnover is growing, that Azerbaijan ranks first among the countries investing in Georgia. This shows that your country has an excellent investment climate. This also shows that our relations are at a very high level," President Aliyev told Kvirikashvili.

"Surely, there are many important global projects that unite us. In October 2017, together with you, we marked the opening of one of these projects - the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. This year, thanks to the commissioning the project on expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP, our cooperation will rise to an even higher level. Our cooperation, from the regional format, is entering global level. Our friendship, our brotherhood is in the core of all these successful steps. And I am sure that sincere relations will continue to serve the interests of our peoples," President Ilham Aliyev said.

