Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) for the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry's military servicemen, employees with special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants.

Under the decree, monthly salary (tariff) for the Emergency Situations Ministry's military servicemen, employees with special rank and civil workers, who are not public servants, has been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) for the Azerbaijani State Border Service's military servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants.

Under the decree, monthly salary (tariff) for the State Border Service's military servicemen and civil workers, who are not public servants, has been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.

