By Trend

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) will monitor the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, the press service told Trend on Feb.26.

The press service noted that the organization observes the elections held in member countries and this year the observation mission of TURKPA will conduct its own monitoring.

"Preparations are underway. The delegation from four member countries will observe the presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on April 11 2018," the press service added.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev. Pre-election agitation campaign in Azerbaijan will begin on March 19, 2018 and end on April 10, 2018 at 08:00.

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has already registered fifteen candidates for the presidential election.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz