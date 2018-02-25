By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the scholarships stipulated for doctoral students, students of higher, secondary special and primary vocational schools, as well as graduate students of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences.

President Aliyev increased the presidential scholarships for students of the country’s higher educational institutions upon another order.

According to the orders, the amount of scholarships for above-mentioned categories will be increased by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.