Trend:

King of Jordan Abdullah II has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I am delighted to convey to you my sincere greetings and best wishes for good health, happiness and success, and to commend your keenness to bolster your country’s progress and development, and ensure your people’s welfare,” King of Jordan Abdullah II said in his letter.

“On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, it gives me great pleasure to express my deep pride in the historical ties of friendship between our two countries and peoples, based on our commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas.”

“During my visits to your brotherly country, I have taken note of Azerbaijan’s great achievements in the economic, cultural, scientific, and development-related fields, which reflect Your Excellency’s continued commitment to leading your country into further progress and prosperity,” King of Jordan Abdullah II added.

“We are confident that Azerbaijan, under your wise leadership, will continue its important role in the service of regional and global security and stability.”

“I also take this opportunity to reaffirm our full commitment to continuing to strengthen bilateral cooperation, building on our strategic partnership to take it to further heights in the service of our two peoples’ shared interests and the causes of our Islamic Ummah, and with the aim of bolstering our shared goal to achieve peace, security, and stability,” King of Jordan Abdullah II noted.

“I pray that God Almighty bless Your Excellency and grant you success and good health, and the dear people of Azerbaijan the progress and prosperity they aspire to.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz