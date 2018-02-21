By Laman Ismayilova

Drizzle is expected in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 22.

South-east wind will blow. The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +4-6 ˚C at night, +7-9 ˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg, relative humidity will make 85-95% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

In some country's regions , ecologists predict intermittent rains . Snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost in mountains at night, +4-9˚C in the afternoon.

