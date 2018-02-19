By Trend

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic will visit Azerbaijan to participate in 6th Global Baku Forum organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center with support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora on March 16—17, press-office of the State Committee announced on Feb. 19.

Vujanovic will participate in the “Identification of differences for creation of inclusive societies” forum and in a panel discussion on the foreign politics.

Filip Vujanovic will participate in the forum for the third time as a result of the close partnership existing between Montenegro and Nizami Ganjavi International Center for many years.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, presidents, prime-ministers and foreign ministers of more than 10 countries will also participate in the Forum. About 500 guests including members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center such as former state leaders, notable social and political figures will take part in the event as well.

---

