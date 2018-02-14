By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has today considered the registration of authorized representatives of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) in the presidential election scheduled for April 11.

Ali Ahmadov, Mubariz Gurbanli and Siyavush Novruzov were confirmed as authorized representatives of the NAP in the elections.

Authorized representatives of other presidential candidates were also approved at the meeting through voting.

Today, the CEC has approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev from the New Azerbaijan Party for participation in the presidential election.

The CEC also approved four more nominees for the presidential elections: self-nominees Anar Umudov, Tural Abbasli and Zahid Oruj, and Fuad Aliyev from the Liberal Democratic Party.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz