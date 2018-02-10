Trend:

People, by supporting Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming election will vote for Azerbaijan's social-economic development in the next seven years, Ali Ahmadov, the country’s deputy prime minister, deputy chairman and executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, said.

He made the remarks addressing the republican meeting of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) in Baku Feb.10.

"We believe that the overwhelming majority of Azerbaijani voters will vote for Ilham Aliyev on April 11. The main reason for such a conclusion is that during the years of the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev the country has passed a big stage of development in the economic, social and other spheres, the well-being of people and the living conditions have improved, the image of Azerbaijan has radically changed, and the positions of our country on the international arena have significantly strengthened. These realities raised the political rating of Ilham Aliyev to a fairly high level," he said.

He noted that these realities are the largest resource of the NAP election campaign.

"The people of Azerbaijan strongly support the policy of President Ilham Aliyev. We know the mood of the people and, based on this, we know that people will vote for Ilham Aliyev. People, voting for Ilham Aliyev, will vote for the social and economic development of Azerbaijan over the next seven years , for the development of their families. The development of Azerbaijan means the development of each family, "Ahmadov said.