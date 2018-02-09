By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits rainy weather on February 10. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5˚C at night, +6-8˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +6-8˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column, while relative humidity will stay at 80-90%.

Rain is predicted in some western areas. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, 0-5˚C in the afternoon.

The weak hesitation of weather conditions on Absheron peninsula on February 10-11 may be favourable for meteorological people, but humidity can cause anxiety.

