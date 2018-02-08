By Trend

Azerbaijan, which has no access to open seas, will become one of the transportation centers in Eurasia, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party Feb. 8.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, a country that has no access to open seas, will become one of the transportation centers in Eurasia through implementing important, historical gas transportation projects in the coming years.

“We will do this thanks to our policy, commitment and foreign policy. Because foreign policy is primarily aimed at solving internal problems. Foreign policy is the continuation of domestic policy. We are pursuing a successful foreign policy not only for the purpose of increasing the sympathy for us in the world. It turns into real work. Successful foreign policy also creates conditions for implementing these international projects, because in order to become a transit country, you have to work with your neighbors,” noted the president.

“No country can become a transit country without its neighbors. All these are interrelated issues. We have a very clear vision and programs on our future development: in all spheres – in public services, in the field of fighting against corruption, bribery, justice, and in all directions. Simply, it is impossible to speak extensively about all the aspects during one speech,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will not only keep its dynamic growth rate in the coming years, but will also further strengthen it.