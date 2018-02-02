By Rashid Shirinov

A plant for feed processing was opened in the village of Jojug Marjanli in the Jabrayil region of Azerbaijan, the Economy Ministry reported on January 2.

The new enterprise in the Azerbaijani village liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2016, was built within the “Social and Economic Development” project, jointly financed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the government of Azerbaijan. The plant comprises a production site for feed processing, a warehouse, two units for seed cleaning with capacity of two tons per hour as well as a plant for feed grinding and grass cutting.

During the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov noted that implementation of various business projects in Jojug Marjanli, in particular the establishment of a feed processing enterprise, will contribute to the social and economic development of the village and the provision of employment.

Jojug Marjanli village was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the Armenian occupation in April 2016. In late January 2017, President Ilham Aliyev ordered to restore the village.

During the first phase of restoration, 50 private houses, a school, mosque, electric substation, hydrometeorological station, highway and other relevant infrastructure were constructed in Jojug Marjanli. The village was provided with gas, electricity and water supply. During the second phase of construction and restoration work and work on improvement and creation in Jojug Marjanli, new houses were built and infrastructure was enhanced in the village.

