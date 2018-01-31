By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather will be observed in Baku on February 1.

Fog is predicted in some places in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-3˚C at night, +5-7˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, 0-2˚C at night, +5-7˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 764 mm mercury column to 772 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70%.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning

West wind will blow. The temperature will be -3+2˚C at night, +5-9˚C in daytime, 3-7 degrees of frost in mountains at night, 0-3 degrees of frost in the afternoon.

---

