By Trend

Residents of an apartment building in the Nasimi district of Baku, where an explosion that was followed by fire occurred this morning, will be able to return to their apartments after the investigation into the suitability of the building for further residence is completed.

"Presently, we aren’t allowed to enter the apartments," residents of the house told Trend.

The residents added that they were offered to live at their relatives’ place for a few days.

On Jan. 27, Fire broke out in a stationery store located on the first floor of the 18-story building on Dilyara Aliyeva Street, 18, in Baku.

The fire started as a result of an explosion, which occurred in the basement of the building, the first three floors of which are not residential.

As a result of the explosion, the counters, frames of windows and doors of the stationery store (of 500 square meters) located on the first floor of the building were destroyed. Windows on the second and third floors of the building, as well as in the nearby houses were partially damaged. Firefighters that arrived at the scene extinguished the fire and didn’t allow it to spread further.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak. As a result of the explosion, Zahid Mahmudov, a store employee, received burns of varying severity.