By Trend

No country can match Azerbaijan for intercultural-multicultural coexistence, said an article published on News Blaze.

“Azerbaijan is a model for interculturalism-multiculturalism, a country where they almost religiously practice the intercultural-multicultural, a behavior between people of different cultures, including different religious groups or people of different ethnic origins,” said the article by Nurit Greenger.

She pointed out that in Azerbaijan, a majority Shi’ite Muslim country, they believe that the Holocaust against the Jewish people was “really a crime against the entire humanity.”

“In Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital city, in order to reaffirm the country’s solidarity with the Jewish people, some memorial events take place on each International Holocaust Remembrance Day. More so and beyond the designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in order to keep in mind and remember, all year round, the ‘Holocaust-Genocide against the Jewish people program’ was introduced into Azerbaijan’s school books,” noted the author.

Learning about the Holocaust and other tragic stories of humanity illuminates the danger when racism and xenophobia surface, said Greenger, adding that the result is a call for Azerbaijani students to possess the moral obligation to respect others and promote the understanding of multiculturalism.

“There is no other country that can match Azerbaijan for intercultural-multicultural coexistence and tolerance, considering there are some 28 ethnic groups living peacefully under the country’s roof, and where all religions are freely practiced,” she said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz