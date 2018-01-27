By Trend

The State Security Service and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan have carried out an operation following reports on bribery cases and collection of excessive legal fees at the visa clearance and border clearance services from foreigners upon arrival in the country.

The State Security Service told Trend on Jan. 27 that a number of violations have been revealed, while three officials were detained.

Elton Khalilli, third secretary of the visa department of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department, Latif Zeynalov, senior lieutenant of the State Border Service of the Air Transport Control and Border Service Department, and ensign Zaur Gasimli were detained at the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Banknotes of different countries in various denominations were found and seized from the abovementioned persons, and foreign citizens provided information about the illegal acts of these individuals.

Investigation continues in the Main Investigation Department of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

