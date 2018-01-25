By Aygul Salmanova

Azerbaijani scientists plan to create new sorts of different plants, including tea, lemons, and strawberries.

Currently, studies are underway to create new varieties of tea and lemon in the Lankaran-Astara region of Azerbaijan, with favorable soil and climatic conditions.

The main task set before the scientists of the country is the creation of tea varieties and bushes in the peculiar soil and climatic conditions of the Lankaran-Astara region and their transfer to farms.

Last year, the State Service for Registration of Plant Varieties and Seed Control under the Agriculture Ministry conducted research on clone breeding, based on collected samples, as a result of which the high quality of tea was determined.

Scientists claim that the purpose of the research is to preserve and restore the morphological, biological and economic significance of less popular lemon varieties in local conditions, to evaluate these varieties on the basis of modern selection criteria, to select and create new varieties in accordance with the quality indicators.

Furthermore, interest in growing strawberries in greenhouses compared to open areas has increased in Jalilabad. By growing the fruits faster, farmers earn more revenue.

The strawberries produced in greenhouses are put on the market in March and are offered for 7-8 manats ($4-$4.7). The most important of these is the connection of the soil layer with special coatings to protect it from some plants. In order to increase the amount of crops, the infected stems of the plants grown in the greenhouse should be cleaned.

At present, strawberry varieties are brought to the region from Turkey. These new varieties are extremely productive and can be harvested up to 7 times a year.

Lankaran-Astara zone, along being an attractive travel destination for tourists, is also famous for its flavor tea and citrus fruits, including mandarine, orange, feyjoa and lemon.

To meet the growing demand and contribute to the non-oil sector development, new citrus orchards were planted in the foothills of Astara in accordance with the presidential order dated September 12, 2017 on "New measures to promote the production of citrus, tea and paddy in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Citrus thrives in any season, especially during spring and require sun during the ripening stage, so the country’s Lankaran, Astara and Masalli regions are ideal for their growth. The main difficulty for citrus fruit orchards in the mountainous areas of country’s southern regions is the frosty weather in the winter months, but in the foothills there is no such a threat.

Experts have already evaluated and approved that the new citrus orchards in the foothills of the Astara region will lead to the effective use of lands.

Tea growing and cultivation of citrus fruits and vegetable are also key sectors for the industry of the Lankaran-Astara economic zone.

