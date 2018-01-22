By Aygul Salmanova

A meeting of the Health Committee of the Parliament (Milli Majlis) was held in Baku on January 22.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of the committee, opened the meeting by addressing the issues on the agenda. The meeting started with the discussions held on the work done during the autumn session of 2017 and the legislative work plan for the spring session of 2018.

Noting that it is necessary to provide medical and social assistance to patients with autism, Amiraslanov proposed to prepare a separate state program for these patients.

"Such patients need medical and social assistance. I am in favor of preparing a separate state program for autistic patients. There is an increase in the number of such patients around the world. In this regard, hearings must be held in the committee," Amiraslanov said.

Amiraslanov also noted that the committee has received many appeals regarding free operations and organ transplantation.

He said that some children had congenital heart disease, and the government allocated funds from the state budget in this regard.

The chairman added that hearings on draft laws "On Psychological Aid", "On Reproductive Health", "On Combating Tuberculosis in Azerbaijan" and others will be held in 2018.

Deputy chairman of the committee Musa Guliyev suggested to include infectious diseases such as hepatitis B and C in the compulsory medical examination package. He noted that it is necessary to add appropriate amendments to the Family Code. Guliyev added that the issue should be discussed by the relevant state structures, including the Parliament.

"A number of mandatory examinations are carried out prior to marriage, which give very good results and play an important role in educating a healthy generation in the future. I propose to amend the Family Code and include diseases such as hepatitis B and C in the package of examinations," said Guliyev.

Additionally, the sale of medicines to children under the age of 14 will be prohibited in the country. In this regard, changes are made to the Law "On Medicines".

Currently, according to the current article 13 (medicinal products leave to the population), medicines are released to the public only by pharmacy organizations. The availability in the pharmacy organizations of medicines included in the "List of medicines used in vital and urgent situations" is mandatory. A new paragraph 13.3-1 is added to the article, according to which, the sale of medicines to children under the age of 14 years is prohibited.

Touching upon the growing number of dental offices, Malahat Ibrahimova noted that it is necessary to prepare a bill on the provision of dental services.

Deputy Rashad Mahmudov said that in 2017, the most common cause of death of the population of Azerbaijan were diseases of the cardiovascular system.

"This figure constituted 57.8 percent, which is a very high indicator. It is necessary to hold hearings on this issue," Mahmudov said.

Furthermore, committee member Ilham Mammadov noted that the market for drugs for diabetics should be considered as an important strategic area.

