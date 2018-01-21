Trend:

Azerbaijan fully understands justified security concerns of Turkey against the menace of terrorism, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend Jan. 21.

“Azerbaijan, which suffered from terrorism, condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against this menace,” he said. “In order to maintain the regional and international peace and security the eradication of danger of terrorism is extremely important.”

As stated by the government of Turkey, the “Operation Olive Branch” of Armed Forces of Turkey aimed at ensuring Turkey’s border security, neutralization of terror threat in the region and thus saving civilians living in the area from the terrorist attacks and threats, Hajiyev noted.

Turkey has become target of terror attacks on a number of occasions, which resulted in death of many innocent people, he said.

“We wish that brotherly Turkey and Turkish people never again becomes subject of treacherous terrorist attacks,” he added.