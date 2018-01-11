By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 12.

Weak mist and drizzle are predicted in some places at night and in the morning.

South-west wind will be replaced by north-west wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +1-3˚C at night, +5-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +1-3˚C at night, +6-8˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. As for Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless on January 12. However, it will be rainy in mountainous areas and foothills.

Fog will be observed in the evening. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1+4˚C at night, +6-11˚C in daytime, +7-12˚C in mountains at night, -3+2˚C in daytime.

