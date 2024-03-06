Some 16 gazelles and 66 falcons released into wild

6 March 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The reintroduction of gazelle, bison, Indian sharpshooter, bezoar goat (wild goat), and falcon was carried out last year in order to restore the population of rare and endangered species.

It is reflected in the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2023, Azernews reports.

Some 16 gazelles were released into the territory of Samukh district for this purpose. In addition, 10 bison were brought to the country, and the total number of bison in Shahdag National Park increased to 61 with natural recovery.

Also, 66 falcons brought from Qatar were released into the wild in Hajigabul, Siyazan, Shabran, and Lachin.

Seven Indian gophers taken from Baku Zoo were brought to Hirkan National Park, and three wild goats were brought from Nakhchivan and taken to the territory of Ilisu State Nature Reserve.

Note that Azerbaijan is home to many natural parks and reserves aimed at preserving and protecting the fauna and flora.

Founded in 2006, Shahdag National Park has become one of the most exciting places for tourists.

The park is a perfect place to experience the awe and wonders of nature.

Shahdag National Park is home to the rare East Caucasian tur, a mountain-dwelling goat antelope found only in the eastern half of the Caucasus Mountains.

Other large mammals found here are the Caucasian, Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasian lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox, roe deer, and bison that truly captivate nature enthusiasts.

A variety of tree species, including the Caucasian Oak, Caucasian and European Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Birch, Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, and Wild Cherry, can be found here.

Established in 1987, Ilisu State Nature Reserve aims to protect natural complexes on the southern slopes of the Greater Caucasus mountains, preserve rare and endangered flora and fauna, restore forests, and prevent soil erosion and flooding.

The reserve accounts for 500 plant species, including nearly 60 endemic ones. Here, you can come across such animals as roe deer, wild boar, and chamois.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz