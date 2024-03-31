Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs discovers artillery installations in Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

31 March 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has discovered artillery installations and ammunitions in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, police officers from the Kalbajar District Police Department uncovered two “KS-19” anti-aircraft gun items in the village of Chaparli. Additionally, a significant quantity of ammunition of various caliber and automatic rifle magazines were found in the village of Hasanriz of the district.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz