After the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan over the occupying Armenia, construction, and restoration work is in full swing in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

People expelled from their homes are looking forward to returning to their land, to their homes.

The families of internally displaced persons currently temporarily residing in the Banovsheler settlement of the Aghdam district told the Trend's Karabakh bureau about their feelings of great joy and pride in connection with the laying of the foundation of various facilities in newly rebuilt Aghdam.

Khudaverdi Guliyev, who is no longer an IDP, said that over the past years he has always felt the support of the state.

“All the necessary conditions have been created for us, we have always felt the support of the state. But we are waiting for the return to our hometown of Aghdam. Aghdam is being rebuilt, it will be even more beautiful and more modern," he said.

Former resident of Aghdam city Sakina Niftaliyeva said that the liberation of the country's lands from the aggressor brought an inexpressible sense of pride and joy.

“Our lands have been liberated, President Ilham Aliyev has given us such happiness, which will be enough for the rest of our lives. Now we are looking forward to returning to our homes, to our homes,” she said.

