By Trend

Trilateral agreements on Karabakh are being implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

Putin delivered the remark during a trilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin (Moscow).

"We continue to regularly check our actions with our partners, with the chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group. Today we can state with satisfaction that the trilateral agreements are being consistently implemented. We are convinced that this creates the necessary preconditions for a long-term and full-scale settlement of the old conflict on a fair basis, in the interests of both the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples," the Russian president said.

