Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Aghdamkand village of the Aghdam district, liberated after 27 years of Armenian occupation.

Aghdam region, along with Kalbajar and Aghdam regions, was liberated from the Armenian occupation in line with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10.

Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan had liberated from three decades of Armenian occupation around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting in Karabakh and work towards a comprehensive solution.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.

