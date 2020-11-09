By Trend

Iran welcomes any format that can help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman stressed that resolving of the conflict that has continued for nearly 30 years is important for Iran.

He also pointed out that it isn't correct to expect something to be resolved in 2-3 weeks, what wasn't resolved in 30 years.

"Of course, the previous plans proposed in this regard have not helped resolving of the conflict," Khatibzadeh noted.

