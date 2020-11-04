By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported that Armenian forces suffered heavy casualties in manpower and military equipment during Azerbaijan’s counter-offensive operations on November 3 and November 4.

The Azerbaijani army units and human settlements came under attack of Armenian troops with the use of various small arms, howitzers, mortars and artillery.

The combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli regions.

During the day and nighttime, a large number of Armenian troops, 2 - T-72 tanks, 3 - D-30 howitzers, 1 - Zastava M-55 anti-aircraft gun, 1 -tactical UAV, 3 - military trucks were destroyed, the ministry said.

Azerbaijani villages come under fire

In a separate report on November 4, the ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces were taking steps to retaliate the enemy’s heavy artillery attacks that started in Aghdam at 1000 am November 4. The ministry said that the Armenian armed forces also fired at the country’s positions on the border with Armenia - Tovuz ad Aghstafa regions, using mortars and small arms from Armenia’s Berd region.

On November 4 starting 0805, Armenian armed forces periodically fire at Gusanli and Gazyan villages of Tartar region, as well as Hajilar, Garakhanli and Boyat villages of Aghjabedi region. The Azerbaijani army units are taking adequate resolute actions, the ministry said.

On November 3, the Armenian attacks in the direction of Aghdere, Aghdamand Khajevend regions were thwarted and the enemy troops were forced to retreat, suffering heavy losses.

Senior commander killed

During the battles in the Khojavend direction of the front, a large number of servicemen were killed as a result of the shelling of underground shelters in the positions of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division of the Armenian armed forces, the ministry said on November 3.

Following measures taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces in this direction, the commander of the motorized rifle regiment, colonel Gor Ishkhanyan was also killed.

In a separate report on November 3, the ministry reported that the Armenian armed forces continued to shell civilian structures in the villages of Aghdam and Aghjabadi regions.

During the battles in Khojavend direction of the front on November 3, the Azerbaijani army units forced the enemy's tank units to retreat from the battlefield. Several enemy tanks with combat crews were destroyed by the precise fire strikes of our units.

The ministry said that in the afternoon on November 3, three enemy cannons were destroyed in Khojavend direction of the front.

Funds transferred to army

Meanwhile, the ministry made public the funds that the Armed Forces Relief Fund received between October 1 - November 2. Thus, the Armed Forces Relief Fund received 77.906.626,24 manats, 10.777.425,16 dollars and 147.255,19 euros and 5.057.550,00 roubles for the said period.

The ministry thanked everyone for providing financial and moral support to the army.

