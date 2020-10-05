By Trend

On October 5, the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented subsequent briefing for the foreign military attaches and representatives of the international organizations accredited to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The briefing participants were informed about the latest combat operations conducted in the occupied territories, the liberated settlements, and the damages inflicted on the Armenian forces.

Additionally, the guests were delivered detailed information on the deliberate missile and artillery attacks of the Armenian armed forces on the cities and districts of Azerbaijan, which are located far beyond the line of contact.

The guests were informed about the damage inflicted on the peaceful population and civilian facilities as a result of missile and artillery shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as the fact-based inhuman treatment and behavior of the adversary army towards its military personnel.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

