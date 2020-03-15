By Trend

The Armenian side is not entitled to blame Azerbaijan in connection with the issues of history and democracy, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva has commented on the statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

"This is the limit of cynicism and hypocrisy,” the spokesperson said. “A country which committed the Khojaly massacre, as well as guilty of death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians and hundreds of thousands of ruined lives as a result of its armed aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing, holding 1/5 part of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan under military occupation for decades and which does not allow the internally displaced people forcibly expelled from their native lands to return there, has neither moral nor legal grounds to speak about democracy and human rights."

“The international community is well aware of Armenia’s gross violation of the fundamental norms of international humanitarian law and its numerous international obligations, not to mention the need to implement well-known UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesperson added.

"The Armenian Foreign Ministry is trying to accuse us of the lack of respectful tone,” Abdullayeva added. “Our tone will be respectful if the opposite side will inspire respect and show a serious attitude.”

