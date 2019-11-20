By Trend

A delegation of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region took part in an event organized for foreign ambassadors in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ankara, Trend reports Nov. 20.

Chairman of the community Tural Ganjaliyev informed the participants about Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and the community itself.

Before Ankara, the delegation of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region paid a visit to the US, where an exchange of views on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenian crimes was also held.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

