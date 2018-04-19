By Rashid Shirinov

Presently, Russia can be called the most active of the three co-chair states of the OSCE Minsk Group, established to broker a peace to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Russian president and FM have numerously held trilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian heads of state and foreign ministers in order to accelerate the settlement process of the long-standing conflict.

“The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains one of the priority issues inscribed in Russia’s Foreign Policy Concept,” the independent political scientist Tahir Sabitov told Day.az in an interview.

He noted that Russia, at the level of the Foreign Ministry, has repeatedly stated its commitment to the early resolution of this problem in accordance with international law.

“Russia is the main moderator of the Karabakh settlement in the OSCE Minsk Group and it continues to make efforts for a peaceful solution of the long-standing problem,” Sabitov said.

The political scientist mentioned that the initiatives of the Russian side aimed at the meeting of the heads of the conflicting states are an indicator of unambiguous interest in finding a compromise between Baku and Yerevan.

Sabitov further noted that the Madrid Principles should be the basis for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

The principles stipulate a gradual settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In particular, they envisage the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied areas adjacent to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, provision of an interim status for the region and future determination of its final legal status. Moreover, all internally displaced persons and refugees, who account for more than a million of Azerbaijan’s population, should return to their former places of residence, according to the Madrid Principles.

Sabitov noted that both sides should be ready for substantive negotiations, but only the Azerbaijani side is ready for this so far.

“International mediators must bring Armenia to the substantive negotiations with Azerbaijan. This is the only way to the resolution of this problem,” the expert said.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

