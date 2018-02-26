By Trend

A commemorative event dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Azerbaijani embassy in Argentina.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend the event was attended by representatives of public and political circles of Argentina, diplomatic missions accredited in the country, various youth and non-governmental organizations, scientific and academic circles and local media.

Participants of the event first observed a minute of silence to honor memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Rashad Aslanov gave information about the genocide act committed brutally by Armenian armed forces against civilians in Khojaly town.

He said that this is one of the most terrible tragedies of the 20th century.

Speaking about the “Justice for Khojaly” campaign being conducted at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva, the ambassador noted the importance of giving the political and legal assessment to this cruel massacre at the international level.

He also spoke about the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, and that more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, and resolutions were adopted by the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the OSCE and other international organizations in connection with the conflict.

Later, a documentary film dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, “Running from the Darkness”, was shown to the event’s participants.

Addressing the event, researcher at the Institute for International Relations of the University of La Plata and Associate Professor of the Catholic University of Argentina Ariel Levaggi said that the tragedies such as the Khojaly genocide were committed against all humanity, not just one country, and that the world community should always be vigilant to prevent such incidents.

At the end of the event, the guests were provided with materials on the Khojaly genocide and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz