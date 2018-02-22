By Trend

The international community has switched its ambition from achieving a comprehensive solution and long lasting peace on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to simply avoiding war, said Kristian Vigenin, the OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus.

Vigenin made the remark when presenting his report at the winter session of the OSCE PA in Vienna on Feb.22, further voicing regret over lack of the progress on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

"That is not sustainable and has to be reversed. The OSCE PA can play a role but only when conditions for that are created, especially in the capitals of the countries concerned," he said.

Vigenin stressed that the OSCE PA can play a main or supporting role in holding of interparliamentary/ interinstitutional dialogue and dialogue between NGOs, people to people contacts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

