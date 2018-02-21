By Trend

Expansion of the group of personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office will create potential for increasing the frequency of monitoring at the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Andrzej Kasprzyk, personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, said in an interview with the Armenian media.

He noted that this step can be viewed as a confidence-building measure that might help reduce front line tensions and increase stability.

He expressed support for any measures that reduce tensions and the number of victims on the front line.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

