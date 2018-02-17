By Trend

Yerevan’s jealousy of the Azerbaijan-Israel relations is a widely known fact.

Strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the defense sphere, has always caused undisguised irritation of the Armenian establishment, which has never missed a single opportunity to drive a wedge between Baku and Tel Aviv.

Armenian political technologists have tried and are trying to use the slightest opportunity to change the situation to their own advantage: starting from the Israeli-Turkish diplomatic conflict and ending with constant comparison of the Holocaust with the “Armenian genocide.”

In the first case, the successful foreign policy pursued by the Azerbaijani government played the main role in maintaining good relations with both Israel and Turkey in such a difficult geopolitical situation. In the second case, everything is clear - after all, there was no an "Armenian genocide", so Israel will not allow the Holocaust to be mentioned on a par with some fictional event.

Armenia is well aware that Israel will neither refuse to cooperate with Azerbaijan nor recognize the “Armenian genocide”, but, nevertheless, keeps trying.

The Armenian media reported that recently an Armenian delegation of the Armenia-Israel friendship group visited the Jewish state. During four days of the visit, 15 meetings were held, six of which were held in the Parliament of Israel.

“It should be noted that during the visit we had meetings not only with MPs, but also with the Israeli defense minister, during which the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement was discussed,” Gagik Minasyan, MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, head of the Armenian delegation, said at a press conference.

Minasyan added that during the discussion of the problem, the Israeli minister often demonstrated pro-Azerbaijani position. Minasyan noted that the Armenian side has repeatedly expressed its opinion on this in the Israeli Parliament, pointing to the "fallibility" of the Azerbaijani position on the Karabakh conflict's settlement.

“We asked a specific question, whether this is the position of the minister himself, the government of Israel, or any particular Israeli official,” the Armenian MP added.

“Members of the Armenian delegation touched upon the issue of Israel’s sale of weapons to Azerbaijan, which actively uses them against Armenia, stressing that Tel Aviv’s position on this issue remains unclear for Yerevan,” Armenian media reported.

Recently, the Israeli Parliament rejected the bill on the recognition of “the Armenian genocide”, thus giving an answer to many questions of Yerevan.

Just after Yerevan learnt about the decision of the Israeli Parliament, new articles full of criticism and anger appeared in the Armenian media.

For example, an author of one of such articles, writes about how the Jewish state interferes in the life of Arabs and Armenians, apparently making an awkward attempt to demonstrate certain affinity with the Arabs, and expresses joy regarding the news about the downed Israeli F-16 jet.

The article is full of hysteria, despair and inadequacy.

Then the author switches to the Azerbaijani hydrocarbons and makes plans about how Armenia itself could profit from their sale. These plans, however, are all nonsense.

The authors, like the abovementioned ones, like to talk about how well Armenia lives without oil.

Moreover, various Armenian experts are giving “forecasts” that hydrocarbon reserves will soon run out in Azerbaijan. However, oil and gas companies are not familiar with the conclusions of the Armenian experts and believe that the reserves will last for a long time.

By that time, budget funds in Armenia are likely to be exhausted and the population to run out of money.

This is while Armenians don’t want to return home from abroad and evade military service. While Armenians themselves leave Armenia in order to stay away from the chaos that is happening there, the authors in the Armenian media continue anti-Turkish, or rather anti-Turkic, nationalist and racist propaganda.

Speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku has always made it clear that Azerbaijan accuses the criminal Armenian government and its sponsors, and not the Armenian citizens. The Armenians of Karabakh were perfect neighbors to the Azerbaijanis during the Soviet times, and will become full-fledged citizens after the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Over 20,000 Armenians live in Baku, according to various estimates. Moreover, even the thesis recently voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about the return of Azerbaijanis to historical lands of the Irevan Khanate, Goycha and Zangezur districts doesn’t imply the expulsion of the Armenian population living there.

In Azerbaijan, it is time to get used to such hysteria of Armenian politicians and the media. The greater success Azerbaijan achieves, the more anger and envy it will cause in Armenia.

