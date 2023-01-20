Azerbaijan registers 43 more COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries

20 January 2023 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 43 new COVID-19 cases, 89 patients have recovered, and three patients have died.

Up until now, 827,614 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,169 of them have recovered, and 10,067 people have died. Currently, 378 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,050 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,468,434 tests have been conducted so far.

---

