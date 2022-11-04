Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

4 November 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 51 new COVID-19 cases, 47 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,469 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,201 of them have recovered, and 9,953 people have died. Currently, 315 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,935 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,329,356 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 379 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 4.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 78 citizens, the second dose – 69 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 207 citizens. As many as 25 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,912,976 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,435 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,815 people – the second dose, 3,387,568 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,158 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

