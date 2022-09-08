Azerbaijan confirms 396 more COVID-19 cases, 553 recoveries

8 September 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 396 new COVID-19 cases, 553 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 816,985 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 804,115 of them have recovered, and 9,843 people have died. Currently, 3,027 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,772 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,184,639 tests have been conducted so far.

