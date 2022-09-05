Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 139 recoveries

5 September 2022 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 72 new COVID-19 cases, 139 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 815,595 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 802,395 of them have recovered, and 9,825 people have died. Currently, 3,375 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,001 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,172,037 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of five people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 5.

Out of the total number of citizens, four were vaccinated with the third dose and the next doses, while one citizen received a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,865,343 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,904 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,804 people – the second dose, 3,366,977 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,658 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

