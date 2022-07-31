Azerbaijan confirms 434 more COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries

31 July 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 434 new COVID-19 cases, 324 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 798,838 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 786,682 of them have recovered, and 9,748 people have died. Currently, 2,408 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,129 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,045,427 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,682 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 30.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 213 citizens, the second dose to 119 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,130 citizens. Some 220 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,818,005 vaccine doses were administered, 5,366,776 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,889 people – the second dose, 3,338,784 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 254,556 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

