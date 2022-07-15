Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

15 July 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 155 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and one citizen has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,247 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,874 of them have recovered, and 9,723 people have died. Currently, 650 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,410 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,996,835 tests have been conducted so far.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz