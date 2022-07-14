Azerbaijan confirms 174 more COVID-19 cases, 62 recoveries

14 July 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 174 new COVID-19 cases, 62 patients have recovered, and three citizens have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,092 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,831 of them have recovered, and 9,722 people have died. Currently, 539 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,911 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,994,425 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 2,117 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 513 citizens, the second dose to 206 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,213 citizens. Some 185 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,785,739 vaccine doses were administered, 5,360,446 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,736 people – the second dose, 3,318,716 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,841 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

