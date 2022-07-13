Azerbaijan confirms 91 more COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

13 July 2022 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 91 new COVID-19 cases, 66 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,769 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 430 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,878 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,991,514 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,823 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 13.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 459 citizens, the second dose to 178 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 991 citizens. Some 195 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,783,622 vaccine doses were administered, 5,359,933 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,530 people – the second dose, 3,317,503 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,656 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

