Azerbaijan confirms 40 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

7 July 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, and one citizen has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,546 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,550 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 277 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,348 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,980,033 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,600 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 7.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 437 citizens, the second dose to 158 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 854 citizens. Some 151 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,778,501 vaccine doses were administered, 5,358,703 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,017 people – the second dose, 3,314,598 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,183 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz