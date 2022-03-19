By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 116 new COVID-19 cases, 235 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,404 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 780, 771of them have recovered, and 9,651 people have died. Currently, 982 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,144 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,662,084 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 16,974 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 801 citizens, the second one to 1,864 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 13,498 citizens. Some 811 citizens was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,355,516 vaccine doses were administered, 5,318,721 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,812,983 people - the second dose, 3,000,253 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 223,559 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz